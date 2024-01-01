Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMI is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CMI is $253.89, which is $14.32 above the current price. The public float for CMI is 139.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMI on December 31, 2023 was 757.80K shares.

CMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has plunged by -0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 240.58, but the company has seen a -1.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Cummins (CMI) agrees to pay a $1.7 billion penalty for installing emissions defeat devices on hundreds of thousands of engines.

CMI’s Market Performance

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has seen a -1.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.97% gain in the past month and a 4.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for CMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for CMI’s stock, with a 3.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $243 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMI Trading at 5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMI fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.26. In addition, Cummins Inc. saw -1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMI starting from RUMSEY JENNIFER, who sale 2 shares at the price of $164.60 back on Nov 22. After this action, RUMSEY JENNIFER now owns 1,440 shares of Cummins Inc., valued at $356 using the latest closing price.

Fier Walter J, the VP – Chief Technical Officer of Cummins Inc., sale 3,307 shares at $252.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Fier Walter J is holding 8,090 shares at $836,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+23.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cummins Inc. stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41. Equity return is now at value 29.38, with 9.04 for asset returns.

Based on Cummins Inc. (CMI), the company’s capital structure generated 93.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 27.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cummins Inc. (CMI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.