Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRTO is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRTO is $31.92, which is $6.6 above the current price. The public float for CRTO is 54.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRTO on December 31, 2023 was 300.47K shares.

CRTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) has surged by 1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 25.06, but the company has seen a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Criteo S.A. (CRTO) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted.

CRTO’s Market Performance

CRTO’s stock has risen by 0.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.10% and a quarterly drop of -13.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Criteo S.A ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.71% for CRTO’s stock, with a -14.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CRTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRTO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $40 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRTO Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTO rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.91. In addition, Criteo S.A ADR saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTO starting from Clarken Megan, who sale 3,538 shares at the price of $24.70 back on Dec 11. After this action, Clarken Megan now owns 407,189 shares of Criteo S.A ADR, valued at $87,389 using the latest closing price.

Damon Ryan, the Chief Legal Officer of Criteo S.A ADR, sale 2,770 shares at $24.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Damon Ryan is holding 117,193 shares at $68,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Criteo S.A ADR stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.75. Equity return is now at value 0.75, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.41. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.