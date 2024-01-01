Crane NXT Co (CXT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crane NXT Co (NYSE: CXT) is above average at 10.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXT is 48.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXT on December 31, 2023 was 348.96K shares.

CXT) stock’s latest price update

Crane NXT Co (NYSE: CXT)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.42 in comparison to its previous close of 57.69, however, the company has experienced a -2.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Crane NXT (CXT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

CXT’s Market Performance

CXT’s stock has fallen by -2.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.38% and a quarterly rise of 2.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Crane NXT Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.73% for CXT’s stock, with a 7.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $65 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CXT Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXT fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.57. In addition, Crane NXT Co saw 63.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXT starting from Gallo Kurt F., who sale 11,920 shares at the price of $52.09 back on Dec 01. After this action, Gallo Kurt F. now owns 0 shares of Crane NXT Co, valued at $620,913 using the latest closing price.

MITCHELL MAX H, the Director of Crane NXT Co, sale 5,282 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that MITCHELL MAX H is holding 322,628 shares at $269,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+39.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crane NXT Co stands at +11.88. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.20. Equity return is now at value 23.83, with 9.88 for asset returns.

Based on Crane NXT Co (CXT), the company’s capital structure generated 70.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.35. Total debt to assets is 30.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crane NXT Co (CXT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.