Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, CRSR stock has gone down by -3.09%, with a monthly gain of 11.73% and a quarterly plunge of -2.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Corsair Gaming Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for CRSR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) Right Now?

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 152.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRSR is 43.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRSR on December 31, 2023 was 437.66K shares.

CRSR) stock’s latest price update

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.95 in comparison to its previous close of 14.38, however, the company has experienced a -3.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Gaming stocks are set for a record run as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence boosts holiday sales. At the same time, huge news for specific gaming stocks is sending shares soaring in anticipation.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRSR Trading at 6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.04. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc saw 3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from Potter Michael G, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.03 back on Sep 15. After this action, Potter Michael G now owns 51,575 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc, valued at $150,300 using the latest closing price.

La Thi L, the President & COO of Corsair Gaming Inc, sale 4,387 shares at $17.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that La Thi L is holding 222,350 shares at $77,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.95 for the present operating margin

+19.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc stands at -4.43. The total capital return value is set at -5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.91. Equity return is now at value 1.62, with 0.75 for asset returns.

Based on Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.12. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.