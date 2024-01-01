CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of CorMedix Inc (CRMD) has gone up by 4.16% for the week, with a 11.57% rise in the past month and a 1.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.75% for CRMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.56% for CRMD’s stock, with a -7.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRMD is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CRMD is $14.25, which is $10.49 above the current price. The public float for CRMD is 53.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRMD on December 31, 2023 was 864.49K shares.

CRMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) has decreased by -2.84 when compared to last closing price of 3.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-11-15 that The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved CorMedix’s antimicrobial drug that aims to reduce catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients with kidney disease, the regulator said.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRMD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CRMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRMD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRMD Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +15.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRMD rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, CorMedix Inc saw -10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRMD starting from DUNTON ALAN W, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Dec 15. After this action, DUNTON ALAN W now owns 15,250 shares of CorMedix Inc, valued at $9,900 using the latest closing price.

DUNTON ALAN W, the Director of CorMedix Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that DUNTON ALAN W is holding 12,250 shares at $10,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46819.91 for the present operating margin

-225.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for CorMedix Inc stands at -45409.90. The total capital return value is set at -51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.78. Equity return is now at value -57.05, with -51.85 for asset returns.

Based on CorMedix Inc (CRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.44. Total debt to assets is 1.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4,982.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CorMedix Inc (CRMD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.