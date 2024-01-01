Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR (CCU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR (NYSE: CCU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.26 in relation to its previous close of 12.70. However, the company has experienced a -2.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Claudio Las Heras – Head, Investor Relations Felipe Dubernet – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Felipe Ucros – Scotiabank Thiago Bortoluci – Goldman Sachs Fernando Olvera – Bank of America Henrique Brustolin – BTG Pactual Carlos Laboy – HSBC Securities Operator Good day, everyone and welcome to CCU’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on the 9th of November.

Is It Worth Investing in Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR (NYSE: CCU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR (NYSE: CCU) is above average at 17.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR (CCU) is $6144.74, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for CCU is 184.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCU on December 31, 2023 was 261.43K shares.

CCU’s Market Performance

CCU’s stock has seen a -2.18% decrease for the week, with a 2.96% rise in the past month and a -0.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for CCU’s stock, with a -13.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCU Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCU fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.97. In addition, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR saw -4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.39 for the present operating margin

+44.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR stands at +4.36. The total capital return value is set at 9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value 8.75, with 3.22 for asset returns.

Based on Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR (CCU), the company’s capital structure generated 105.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.41. Total debt to assets is 38.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR (CCU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.