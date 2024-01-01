Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) is $49.61, which is -$3.8 below the current market price. The public float for CBSH is 126.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBSH on December 31, 2023 was 550.44K shares.

CBSH) stock’s latest price update

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH)’s stock price has plunge by -1.35relation to previous closing price of 54.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Loan growth will likely continue aiding Commerce Bancshares’ (CBSH) revenues. Yet, persistently increasing costs may hurt its bottom line.

CBSH’s Market Performance

CBSH’s stock has fallen by -0.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.63% and a quarterly rise of 16.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.23% for CBSH’s stock, with a 10.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBSH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CBSH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CBSH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $49 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBSH Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBSH fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.03. In addition, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. saw -17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBSH starting from KEMPER DAVID W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $51.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, KEMPER DAVID W now owns 1,181,172 shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., valued at $1,020,040 using the latest closing price.

BRAUER BLACKFORD F, the Director of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $48.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that BRAUER BLACKFORD F is holding 33,426 shares at $240,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.23. Equity return is now at value 20.11, with 1.55 for asset returns.

Based on Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH), the company’s capital structure generated 116.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.85. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.