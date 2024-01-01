Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s (CHH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, CHH stock has gone up by 0.43%, with a monthly gain of 2.85% and a quarterly plunge of -7.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Choice Hotels International, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for CHH’s stock, with a -5.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) Right Now?

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) by analysts is $125.50, which is $12.2 above the current market price. The public float for CHH is 30.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.48% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of CHH was 563.97K shares.

CHH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has increased by 0.31 when compared to last closing price of 112.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $115 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHH Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHH rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.63. In addition, Choice Hotels International, Inc. saw 0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHH starting from Dragisich Dominic, who sale 15,877 shares at the price of $124.55 back on Jul 11. After this action, Dragisich Dominic now owns 83,739 shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc., valued at $1,977,435 using the latest closing price.

JEWS WILLIAM L, the Director of Choice Hotels International, Inc., sale 2,214 shares at $119.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that JEWS WILLIAM L is holding 23,389 shares at $264,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.75 for the present operating margin

+47.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Choice Hotels International, Inc. stands at +23.94. The total capital return value is set at 34.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.04. Equity return is now at value 158.87, with 12.83 for asset returns.

Based on Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH), the company’s capital structure generated 830.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.26. Total debt to assets is 61.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 822.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.