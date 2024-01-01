Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) has decreased by -2.65 when compared to last closing price of 4.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Some agency mortgage REITs have high price-to-trailing-book ratios, while others do not. Q4 2023 has been a favorable quarter for the sector, with MBS outperforming Treasuries and swaps. One in particular has a high price-to-book ratio. The price-to-current-book isn’t nearly as bad, but it is still materially higher than peers.

Is It Worth Investing in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CHMI is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CHMI is $5.50, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for CHMI is 26.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume for CHMI on December 31, 2023 was 321.65K shares.

CHMI’s Market Performance

CHMI’s stock has seen a -2.18% decrease for the week, with a 1.51% rise in the past month and a 8.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for CHMI’s stock, with a -7.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHMI Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHMI fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation saw -30.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHMI starting from Lown Jeffrey B, who purchase 8,621 shares at the price of $3.47 back on Nov 10. After this action, Lown Jeffrey B now owns 30,128 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, valued at $29,949 using the latest closing price.

Lown Jeffrey B, the President of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, purchase 6,000 shares at $4.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Lown Jeffrey B is holding 21,507 shares at $28,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHMI

The total capital return value is set at 3.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value -13.51, with -2.42 for asset returns.

Based on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI), the company’s capital structure generated 389.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.58. Total debt to assets is 72.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.27 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.