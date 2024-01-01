Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) has gone down by -7.81% for the week, with a -18.07% drop in the past month and a -7.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.60% for CQP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.98% for CQP’s stock, with a -1.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX: CQP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX: CQP) is 4.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CQP is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) is $51.15, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for CQP is 39.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On December 31, 2023, CQP’s average trading volume was 212.77K shares.

CQP) stock’s latest price update

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX: CQP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.09 in relation to its previous close of 50.34. However, the company has experienced a -7.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Cheniere’s (CQP) Q3 earnings benefit from a significant decline in the cost of sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of CQP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CQP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CQP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CQP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $53 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CQP Trading at -11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CQP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CQP fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.71. In addition, Cheniere Energy Partners LP saw -10.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CQP starting from Grindal Corey, who sale 7,649 shares at the price of $45.93 back on May 25. After this action, Grindal Corey now owns 0 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP, valued at $351,304 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the 10% Owner of Cheniere Energy Partners LP, purchase 8,772 shares at $47.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 6,004 shares at $416,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CQP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.37 for the present operating margin

+32.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Partners LP stands at +9.14. The total capital return value is set at 34.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.