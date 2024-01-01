Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 152.56. However, the company has seen a 1.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that In an era dominated by digital transformation, the interest in cybersecurity stocks has never been more pronounced. As both people and businesses increasingly rely on advanced technologies, the threat of cyberattacks becomes a growing concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) by analysts is $146.75, which is -$6.04 below the current market price. The public float for CHKP is 95.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of CHKP was 828.58K shares.

CHKP’s Market Performance

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has seen a 1.29% increase in the past week, with a 4.53% rise in the past month, and a 14.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for CHKP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.06% for CHKP’s stock, with a 15.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHKP Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.59. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 21.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. The total capital return value is set at 28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.76. Equity return is now at value 30.22, with 15.84 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.