Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS) has decreased by -2.20 when compared to last closing price of 139.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that Hydrogen stocks could offer some of the most explosive opportunities on the new year. We know President Biden is trying to ignite big interest in hydrogen with new hydrogen tax credits.

Is It Worth Investing in Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GTLS is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GTLS is $193.78, which is $57.45 above the current market price. The public float for GTLS is 42.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.83% of that float. The average trading volume for GTLS on December 31, 2023 was 695.80K shares.

GTLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has seen a 0.84% increase in the past week, with a 7.71% rise in the past month, and a -19.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for GTLS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.57% for GTLS’s stock, with a -4.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $212 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTLS Trading at 5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.68. In addition, Chart Industries Inc saw 18.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from Harty Linda S, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $130.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Harty Linda S now owns 8,310 shares of Chart Industries Inc, valued at $130,140 using the latest closing price.

Harty Linda S, the Director of Chart Industries Inc, purchase 500 shares at $134.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Harty Linda S is holding 7,310 shares at $67,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 0.88, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Chart Industries Inc (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.42. Total debt to assets is 39.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.