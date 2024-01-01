Cerence Inc (CRNC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for CRNC is 39.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.30% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of CRNC was 494.38K shares.

The stock price of Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) has dropped by -2.63 compared to previous close of 20.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Cerence (CRNC), in collaboration with NVIDIA, has developed CaLLM to build its next-generation in-car computing platform.

CRNC’s Market Performance

Cerence Inc (CRNC) has experienced a 6.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.65% rise in the past month, and a -3.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for CRNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.48% for CRNC’s stock, with a -16.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $40 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRNC Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, Cerence Inc saw 6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Arshad Iqbal, who sale 11,818 shares at the price of $17.82 back on Nov 22. After this action, Arshad Iqbal now owns 141,198 shares of Cerence Inc, valued at $210,597 using the latest closing price.

Ortmanns Stefan, the Chief Executive Officer of Cerence Inc, sale 54,212 shares at $17.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Ortmanns Stefan is holding 436,013 shares at $974,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.19 for the present operating margin

+65.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc stands at -19.10. The total capital return value is set at -1.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.73. Equity return is now at value -7.99, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cerence Inc (CRNC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.46. Total debt to assets is 22.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cerence Inc (CRNC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.