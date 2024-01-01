Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CEPU is 115.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEPU on December 31, 2023 was 384.78K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CEPU) stock’s latest price update

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU)’s stock price has plunge by 1.90relation to previous closing price of 8.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that CEPU is one of the largest electricity generators in Argentina. It now controls 16% of the country’s generation capacity. The company has volatile earnings because of the regulatory framework in Argentina, coupled with the country’s inflation and currency depreciation. The company is financially sound, and has used excess cash to do some very accretive acquisitions.

CEPU’s Market Performance

Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) has experienced a 3.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.84% rise in the past month, and a 72.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for CEPU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.42% for CEPU stock, with a simple moving average of 49.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEPU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEPU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CEPU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CEPU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CEPU Trading at 29.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEPU rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, Central Puerto ADR saw 68.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.36 for the present operating margin

+47.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Central Puerto ADR stands at +18.78. The total capital return value is set at 19.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12. Equity return is now at value 3.26, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Based on Central Puerto ADR (CEPU), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.