Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) is 131.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CWST is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) is $100.14, which is $14.68 above the current market price. The public float for CWST is 56.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On December 31, 2023, CWST’s average trading volume was 278.75K shares.

CWST) stock’s latest price update

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST)’s stock price has dropped by -0.65 in relation to previous closing price of 86.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-05 that Generally speaking, earnings losers represent exactly that – companies that failed to deliver against established targets. Just like in sports, you don’t get points for missing the shot or not going over the endzone.

CWST’s Market Performance

CWST’s stock has fallen by -0.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.16% and a quarterly rise of 12.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Casella Waste Systems, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.02% for CWST’s stock, with a 2.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CWST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CWST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $95 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWST Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWST fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.67. In addition, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. saw 7.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWST starting from Drohan Kevin, who sale 213 shares at the price of $78.23 back on Aug 31. After this action, Drohan Kevin now owns 2,749 shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc., valued at $16,663 using the latest closing price.

Coletta Edmond, the PRESIDENT & CFO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $81.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Coletta Edmond is holding 156,424 shares at $816,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.42 for the present operating margin

+21.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. stands at +4.89. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.91. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.83 for asset returns.

Based on Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST), the company’s capital structure generated 132.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.94. Total debt to assets is 45.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.