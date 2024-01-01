Cars.com (CARS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cars.com (CARS) is $23.36, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for CARS is 60.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARS on December 31, 2023 was 380.26K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CARS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) has decreased by -2.12 when compared to last closing price of 19.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Robbin Moore-Randolph – Director of Investor Relations Alex Vetter – Chief Executive Officer Sonia Jain – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas White – D.A. Davidson Rajat Gupta – JPMorgan Naved Khan – B.

CARS’s Market Performance

Cars.com (CARS) has seen a -3.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.34% gain in the past month and a 12.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for CARS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for CARS’s stock, with a 1.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CARS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CARS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARS Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARS fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.14. In addition, Cars.com saw 37.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARS starting from Vetter Thomas Alex, who sale 17,666 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Vetter Thomas Alex now owns 586,551 shares of Cars.com, valued at $335,654 using the latest closing price.

Jain Sonia, the Chief Financial Officer of Cars.com, sale 13,889 shares at $18.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Jain Sonia is holding 233,470 shares at $258,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.25 for the present operating margin

+54.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cars.com stands at +2.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.00. Equity return is now at value 28.01, with 11.18 for asset returns.

Based on Cars.com (CARS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.58. Total debt to assets is 48.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cars.com (CARS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.