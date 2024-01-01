Calix Inc (CALX): A Technical Analysis

Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Calix Inc (CALX) is $54.75, which is $11.06 above the current market price. The public float for CALX is 58.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CALX on December 31, 2023 was 771.57K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CALX) stock’s latest price update

Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 43.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-26 that When investors think about whether to increase their exposure beyond the big companies that grab most of the headlines in the financial media, they are likely to look at small-cap stocks first. After all, the sky’s the limit.

CALX’s Market Performance

CALX’s stock has risen by 1.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.95% and a quarterly drop of -4.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Calix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.72% for CALX’s stock, with a -2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CALX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CALX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $49 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CALX Trading at 12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALX rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.97. In addition, Calix Inc saw -36.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALX starting from Collins John Matthew, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $33.14 back on Oct 27. After this action, Collins John Matthew now owns 0 shares of Calix Inc, valued at $1,988,400 using the latest closing price.

LISTWIN DONALD J, the Director of Calix Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $43.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that LISTWIN DONALD J is holding 497,533 shares at $4,315,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.06 for the present operating margin

+49.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calix Inc stands at +4.73. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 6.84, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on Calix Inc (CALX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 2.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Calix Inc (CALX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.