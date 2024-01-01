Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Stock Observes 34.17% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Buckle, Inc. (BKE) has seen a 1.86% increase in the past week, with a 22.16% gain in the past month, and a 42.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for BKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.66% for BKE’s stock, with a 34.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is above average at 10.39x. The 36-month beta value for BKE is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKE is $37.00, which is -$10.52 below than the current price. The public float for BKE is 30.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.89% of that float. The average trading volume of BKE on December 31, 2023 was 392.33K shares.

The stock price of Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) has dropped by -0.96 compared to previous close of 47.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-09 that In 1992, about 412 companies had an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BKE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKE Trading at 22.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +23.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKE rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.18. In addition, Buckle, Inc. saw 10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKE starting from MOLCZYK KELLI D, who purchase 715 shares at the price of $37.13 back on Nov 20. After this action, MOLCZYK KELLI D now owns 85,163 shares of Buckle, Inc., valued at $26,546 using the latest closing price.

MILKIE BRETT P, the SVP Leasing of Buckle, Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $37.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that MILKIE BRETT P is holding 80,770 shares at $568,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.39 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Buckle, Inc. stands at +18.93. The total capital return value is set at 51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.13. Equity return is now at value 50.17, with 25.28 for asset returns.

Based on Buckle, Inc. (BKE), the company’s capital structure generated 80.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.67. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Buckle, Inc. (BKE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.