BRP Group Inc (BRP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP) has decreased by -2.63 when compared to last closing price of 24.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance – Life Insurance sector have probably already heard of NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (NNGRY) and BRP Group (BRP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.

The public float for BRP is 63.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRP on December 31, 2023 was 525.52K shares.

BRP’s Market Performance

The stock of BRP Group Inc (BRP) has seen a -1.44% decrease in the past week, with a 35.71% rise in the past month, and a 3.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for BRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.30% for BRP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BRP by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for BRP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRP Trading at 15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +37.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRP fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.91. In addition, BRP Group Inc saw -4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRP starting from Hale Bradford, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.97 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hale Bradford now owns 10,000 shares of BRP Group Inc, valued at $199,655 using the latest closing price.

Valentine John A., the Chief Partnership Officer of BRP Group Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $19.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Valentine John A. is holding 93,222 shares at $99,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRP Group Inc stands at -4.26. The total capital return value is set at -6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.36. Equity return is now at value -16.76, with -3.05 for asset returns.

Based on BRP Group Inc (BRP), the company’s capital structure generated 234.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 230.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BRP Group Inc (BRP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.