Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) is $10.90, which is -$0.01 below the current market price. The public float for BRKL is 86.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRKL on December 31, 2023 was 454.97K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BRKL) stock’s latest price update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL)’s stock price has plunge by -1.71relation to previous closing price of 11.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that A huge rally in the regional banks last week pushed all these stocks higher, but they are not all worthy of the move.

BRKL’s Market Performance

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) has experienced a 0.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.88% rise in the past month, and a 19.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for BRKL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for BRKL stock, with a simple moving average of 14.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRKL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for BRKL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BRKL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $10.75 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRKL Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.65. In addition, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. saw -22.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from HACKETT JOHN A, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $9.13 back on Nov 07. After this action, HACKETT JOHN A now owns 37,998 shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., valued at $31,955 using the latest closing price.

Hill Willard I JR, the Director of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $8.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Hill Willard I JR is holding 23,631 shares at $17,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stands at +29.66. The total capital return value is set at 7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 7.71, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Based on Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL), the company’s capital structure generated 146.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.41. Total debt to assets is 15.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.