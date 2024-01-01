Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (NYSE: BIP) is above average at 94.42x. The 36-month beta value for BIP is also noteworthy at 1.00.

The public float for BIP is 460.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of BIP on December 31, 2023 was 871.77K shares.

BIP) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (NYSE: BIP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.06relation to previous closing price of 31.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers investors a solid dividend yield of nearly 5% on a payout ratio of only 60% to 70%. The company invests in attractive infrastructure projects with regulated cash flows leading to FFO growth targets of up to 9%. The stock has underperformed in recent years due to investors reaching too far down for yield, but the constant FFO growth aided by the data segment will be rewarding.

BIP’s Market Performance

BIP’s stock has risen by 0.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.72% and a quarterly rise of 7.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.11% for BIP stock, with a simple moving average of -1.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIP stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for BIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIP in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $33 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIP Trading at 16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +20.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIP rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.66. In addition, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P saw 1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+27.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P stands at +0.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.28. Equity return is now at value 2.85, with 0.21 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP), the company’s capital structure generated 535.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.26. Total debt to assets is 46.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 563.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.