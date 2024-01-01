Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is 36.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BR is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) is $200.57, which is -$5.18 below the current market price. The public float for BR is 116.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On December 31, 2023, BR’s average trading volume was 531.27K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) has decreased by -0.04 when compared to last closing price of 205.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Does Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

BR’s Market Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has experienced a 4.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.93% rise in the past month, and a 14.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for BR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.05% for BR stock, with a simple moving average of 21.86% for the last 200 days.

BR Trading at 11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR rose by +4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.46. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. saw 53.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN, who sale 5,069 shares at the price of $205.32 back on Dec 28. After this action, PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN now owns 59,651 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., valued at $1,040,752 using the latest closing price.

PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN, the President of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., sale 6,643 shares at $200.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN is holding 59,282 shares at $1,329,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.05 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. stands at +10.40. The total capital return value is set at 16.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 33.41, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), the company’s capital structure generated 163.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.98. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.