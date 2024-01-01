Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHR is 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BHR is $5.67, which is $3.17 above the current price. The public float for BHR is 52.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHR on December 31, 2023 was 314.94K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BHR) stock’s latest price update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: BHR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 2.57. However, the company has seen a -1.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-27 that DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) (“Braemar” or the “Company”) today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Braemar plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter after the market closes on Thursday, February 29, 2024, and will host a conference call on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

BHR’s Market Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) has experienced a -1.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.21% rise in the past month, and a -9.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for BHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.19% for BHR’s stock, with a -22.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BHR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BHR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BHR Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHR fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -39.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHR starting from Vaziri Abteen, who sale 1,321 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Oct 16. After this action, Vaziri Abteen now owns 0 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $3,712 using the latest closing price.

Stockton Richard J, the CEO and President of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, purchase 720 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Stockton Richard J is holding 8,150 shares at $8,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.20 for the present operating margin

+17.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +2.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.31. Equity return is now at value -1.42, with -0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.50. Total debt to assets is 58.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.