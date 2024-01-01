Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 57.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) by analysts is $134.23, which is $6.32 above the current market price. The public float for BAH is 128.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of BAH was 837.21K shares.

BAH) stock’s latest price update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.60relation to previous closing price of 127.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Booz Allen’s (BAH) Vision 2020 drove sustainable growth, aligning with core missions, deepening technical projects, fostering innovation, expanding partnerships and entering new markets.

BAH’s Market Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has seen a 1.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.76% gain in the past month and a 17.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for BAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for BAH’s stock, with a 14.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BAH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BAH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $138 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAH Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.85. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp saw 22.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from ANDERSON KRISTINE, who sale 5,064 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Dec 04. After this action, ANDERSON KRISTINE now owns 71,656 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, valued at $658,320 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON KRISTINE, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, sale 5,064 shares at $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that ANDERSON KRISTINE is holding 71,656 shares at $633,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp stands at +2.91. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.75. Equity return is now at value 25.52, with 4.37 for asset returns.

Based on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH), the company’s capital structure generated 308.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.53. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 299.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.