BlackLine Inc (BL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) is above average at 112.69x. The 36-month beta value for BL is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BL is $60.88, which is -$1.56 below than the current price. The public float for BL is 50.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. The average trading volume of BL on December 31, 2023 was 537.33K shares.

BL) stock’s latest price update

BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL)’s stock price has plunge by -3.61relation to previous closing price of 64.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that Every sector has clear winners and losers, a reality that holds even in the dynamic realm of artificial intelligence (AI). With the release of groundbreaking technologies, including ChatGPT, earlier this year, AI has taken the market by storm.

BL’s Market Performance

BlackLine Inc (BL) has seen a -0.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.94% gain in the past month and a 12.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for BL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.12% for BL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BL Trading at 9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BL fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.98. In addition, BlackLine Inc saw -7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BL starting from Woodhams Mark, who sale 4,072 shares at the price of $62.67 back on Dec 15. After this action, Woodhams Mark now owns 88,542 shares of BlackLine Inc, valued at $255,192 using the latest closing price.

Unterman Thomas, the Director of BlackLine Inc, sale 750 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Unterman Thomas is holding 52,970 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.09 for the present operating margin

+73.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackLine Inc stands at -5.62. The total capital return value is set at -5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.99. Equity return is now at value 28.65, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on BlackLine Inc (BL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,252.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.61. Total debt to assets is 72.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,246.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In summary, BlackLine Inc (BL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.