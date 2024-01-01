BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (BJRI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.33 in relation to its previous close of 36.13. However, the company has experienced a 8.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) closed at $36.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day.

Is It Worth Investing in BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) Right Now?

BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (BJRI) is $34.00, which is -$2.01 below the current market price. The public float for BJRI is 22.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BJRI on December 31, 2023 was 404.32K shares.

BJRI’s Market Performance

The stock of BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (BJRI) has seen a 8.69% increase in the past week, with a 18.84% rise in the past month, and a 53.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for BJRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.74% for BJRI’s stock, with a 20.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJRI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BJRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BJRI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BJRI Trading at 21.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +20.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJRI rose by +8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.12. In addition, BJ’s Restaurant Inc. saw 36.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJRI starting from BASSI PETER A, who sale 3,749 shares at the price of $32.18 back on Dec 11. After this action, BASSI PETER A now owns 20,630 shares of BJ’s Restaurant Inc., valued at $120,643 using the latest closing price.

Ottinger Lea Anne, the Director of BJ’s Restaurant Inc., sale 3,749 shares at $32.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Ottinger Lea Anne is holding 26,846 shares at $120,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.08 for the present operating margin

+5.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for BJ’s Restaurant Inc. stands at +0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value 4.45, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Based on BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (BJRI), the company’s capital structure generated 154.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.66. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BJ’s Restaurant Inc. (BJRI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.