Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 49.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-05 that Matthew Boss, JPMorgan, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss how Boss is picking winners in the retail space this holiday season, if the retail bullishness extends into 2024, and how margins will be impacted by lower margins.

Is It Worth Investing in Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) is above average at 52.75x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BIRK is 21.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIRK on December 31, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

BIRK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for Birkenstock Holding Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.88% for BIRK’s stock, with a 12.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRK stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for BIRK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRK in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIRK Trading at 11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRK rose by +4.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.43. In addition, Birkenstock Holding Plc saw 21.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.41 for the present operating margin

+54.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Birkenstock Holding Plc stands at +15.06. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.58.

Based on Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK), the company’s capital structure generated 88.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.90. Total debt to assets is 43.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.