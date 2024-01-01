Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ: BGFV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 6.52. However, the company has seen a -3.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that As the markets soar higher following the Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates, now may be a great time to jettison any dividend stocks to sell from your portfolio. While stocks overall could continue to perform strongly, company-specific factors can result in poor or even negative returns with many high-yield but low-quality dividend plays.

Is It Worth Investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ: BGFV) Right Now?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ: BGFV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by analysts is $5.50, which is -$0.84 below the current market price. The public float for BGFV is 21.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.63% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of BGFV was 302.76K shares.

BGFV’s Market Performance

The stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) has seen a -3.79% decrease in the past week, with a 3.26% rise in the past month, and a -9.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for BGFV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for BGFV’s stock, with a -16.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGFV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGFV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BGFV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BGFV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BGFV Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGFV fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp saw -28.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGFV starting from FRALEY JEFFREY L, who sale 3,764 shares at the price of $7.69 back on May 30. After this action, FRALEY JEFFREY L now owns 16,075 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp, valued at $28,945 using the latest closing price.

Starr Shane O, the Senior VP, Operations of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp, sale 3,752 shares at $7.17 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Starr Shane O is holding 17,250 shares at $26,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp stands at +2.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.40. Equity return is now at value 1.33, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV), the company’s capital structure generated 109.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.37. Total debt to assets is 41.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.