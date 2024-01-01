BankUnited Inc (BKU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) is above average at 11.06x. The 36-month beta value for BKU is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKU is $29.38, which is -$3.05 below than the current price. The public float for BKU is 73.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.83% of that float. The average trading volume of BKU on December 31, 2023 was 843.86K shares.

BKU) stock’s latest price update

BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.70 in relation to its previous close of 32.99. However, the company has experienced a 0.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Supported by strong fundamentals and good growth prospects, BankUnited (BKU) looks like an attractive investment option now.

BKU’s Market Performance

BankUnited Inc (BKU) has seen a 0.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.32% gain in the past month and a 42.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for BKU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.81% for BKU’s stock, with a 35.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BKU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKU Trading at 21.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.18. In addition, BankUnited Inc saw -4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc, valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BankUnited Inc stands at +21.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78. Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Based on BankUnited Inc (BKU), the company’s capital structure generated 264.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.56. Total debt to assets is 17.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, BankUnited Inc (BKU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.