Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE: BOH) has decreased by -2.03 when compared to last closing price of 73.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-24 that While the concept of short-squeeze stocks has been all the rage throughout most of the pandemic-disruption cycle, we may have been doing this all wrong. Rather, it’s time to address this speculative practice under a three-dimensional lens.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE: BOH) Right Now?

Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE: BOH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BOH is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BOH is $58.40, which is -$14.06 below the current price. The public float for BOH is 38.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOH on December 31, 2023 was 450.73K shares.

BOH’s Market Performance

BOH stock saw an increase of 0.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.36% and a quarterly increase of 45.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.42% for BOH’s stock, with a 42.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BOH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BOH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $47 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOH Trading at 22.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +24.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOH rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.45. In addition, Bank of Hawaii Corp. saw -6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOH starting from WO ROBERT W JR, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $39.85 back on Jun 01. After this action, WO ROBERT W JR now owns 42,539 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp., valued at $259,045 using the latest closing price.

Lucien Kent Thomas, the Director of Bank of Hawaii Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $32.29 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Lucien Kent Thomas is holding 5,500 shares at $32,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Hawaii Corp. stands at +30.01. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.60. Equity return is now at value 15.28, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH), the company’s capital structure generated 93.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.