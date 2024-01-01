Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.09 compared to its previous closing price of 39.79. However, the company has seen a -3.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that The headline numbers for The Bancorp (TBBK) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Right Now?

Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TBBK is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TBBK is $47.33, which is $8.77 above the current price. The public float for TBBK is 51.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TBBK on December 31, 2023 was 403.39K shares.

TBBK’s Market Performance

TBBK stock saw a decrease of -3.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.38% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for Bancorp Inc. (TBBK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.52% for TBBK stock, with a simple moving average of 11.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBBK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TBBK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBBK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $38 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TBBK Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBBK fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.94. In addition, Bancorp Inc. saw 35.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBBK starting from Cohn Matthew, who purchase 620 shares at the price of $39.99 back on Dec 15. After this action, Cohn Matthew now owns 29,123 shares of Bancorp Inc., valued at $24,794 using the latest closing price.

Cohn Matthew, the Director of Bancorp Inc., purchase 7 shares at $39.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Cohn Matthew is holding 2,223 shares at $280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.07. Equity return is now at value 26.23, with 2.47 for asset returns.

Based on Bancorp Inc. (TBBK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.00. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.