Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE: BCSF)’s stock price has plunge by -1.25relation to previous closing price of 15.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that I’ve analyzed the performance of various BDCs in 2023 and specifically those with market caps over $100M.

Is It Worth Investing in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE: BCSF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE: BCSF) is above average at 7.16x. The 36-month beta value for BCSF is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BCSF is $15.19, which is $0.12 above than the current price. The public float for BCSF is 64.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of BCSF on December 31, 2023 was 241.43K shares.

BCSF’s Market Performance

The stock of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) has seen a -2.65% decrease in the past week, with a 0.47% rise in the past month, and a -1.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for BCSF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.00% for BCSF’s stock, with a 6.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCSF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCSF stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BCSF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BCSF in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BCSF Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCSF fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.37. In addition, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc saw 26.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+77.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc stands at +44.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.21. Equity return is now at value 12.19, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF), the company’s capital structure generated 124.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.37. Total debt to assets is 53.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.