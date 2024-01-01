Axonics Inc’s (AXNX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Axonics Inc (AXNX) has gone up by 3.53% for the week, with a 9.16% rise in the past month and a 10.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.38% for AXNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.61% for AXNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axonics Inc (AXNX) is $70.50, which is $8.27 above the current market price. The public float for AXNX is 50.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXNX on December 31, 2023 was 537.87K shares.

AXNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Axonics Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) has dropped by -2.38 compared to previous close of 63.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-27 that IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, January 8, 2024. Interested parties may access a live webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Axonics investor relations website. About Axonics Axonics is a global medical techn.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $69 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXNX Trading at 11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.24. In addition, Axonics Inc saw -0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Noblett Karen, who sale 7,051 shares at the price of $63.28 back on Dec 28. After this action, Noblett Karen now owns 34,215 shares of Axonics Inc, valued at $446,177 using the latest closing price.

Noblett Karen, the Chief Medical Officer of Axonics Inc, sale 949 shares at $63.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Noblett Karen is holding 41,266 shares at $59,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.30 for the present operating margin

+68.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Inc stands at -21.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.17. Equity return is now at value -2.07, with -1.86 for asset returns.

Based on Axonics Inc (AXNX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Axonics Inc (AXNX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.