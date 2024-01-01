Avista Corp. (AVA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avista Corp. (AVA) is $35.60, which is -$0.14 below the current market price. The public float for AVA is 76.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVA on December 31, 2023 was 587.60K shares.

AVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) has plunged by -0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 35.87, but the company has seen a 0.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Companies in the Zacks Aerospace sector, which houses the defense stocks, are expected to record annual earnings growth of 32.3% on 8.2% sales growth in 2024. You may buy ACHR, AVAV, RYCEY, TDG and TGI.

AVA’s Market Performance

AVA’s stock has risen by 0.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.33% and a quarterly rise of 10.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Avista Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for AVA’s stock, with a -4.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVA Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVA rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.36. In addition, Avista Corp. saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVA starting from BURKE DONALD C, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $34.46 back on Dec 01. After this action, BURKE DONALD C now owns 25,605 shares of Avista Corp., valued at $82,704 using the latest closing price.

KENSOK JAMES M, the Vice President – Retired of Avista Corp., sale 700 shares at $34.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that KENSOK JAMES M is holding 12,574 shares at $24,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avista Corp. stands at +9.07. The total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.27 for asset returns.

Based on Avista Corp. (AVA), the company’s capital structure generated 125.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.60. Total debt to assets is 37.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Avista Corp. (AVA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.