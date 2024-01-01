Autohome Inc ADR’s (ATHM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ATHM stock has gone down by -1.27%, with a monthly gain of 6.65% and a quarterly plunge of -7.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Autohome Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.19% for ATHM’s stock, with a -4.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autohome Inc ADR (NYSE: ATHM) Right Now?

Autohome Inc ADR (NYSE: ATHM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ATHM is at 0.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATHM is $68.10, which is $6.95 above the current market price. The public float for ATHM is 123.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for ATHM on December 31, 2023 was 434.05K shares.

ATHM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Autohome Inc ADR (NYSE: ATHM) has surged by 1.48 when compared to previous closing price of 27.65, but the company has seen a -1.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Autohome, Inc. (NYSE:ATHM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Sterling Song – IR Director Quan Long – Chairman & CEO Craig Yan Zeng – CFO Conference Call Participants Ritchie Sun – HSBC Thomas Chong – Jefferies Brian Gong – Citi Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Autohome’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

ATHM Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHM fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.23. In addition, Autohome Inc ADR saw -8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.48 for the present operating margin

+77.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autohome Inc ADR stands at +26.04. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.69. Equity return is now at value 8.55, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Autohome Inc ADR (ATHM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autohome Inc ADR (ATHM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.