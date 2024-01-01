Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Stock Observes -16.75% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, ASUR stock has gone up by 6.61%, with a monthly gain of 25.93% and a quarterly surge of 0.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for Asure Software Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.46% for ASUR’s stock, with a -16.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASUR is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASUR is $14.63, which is $5.1 above the current price. The public float for ASUR is 22.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASUR on December 31, 2023 was 314.62K shares.

ASUR) stock’s latest price update

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.11 in relation to its previous close of 9.51. However, the company has experienced a 6.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Asure’s revenue has grown impressive, with a CAGR of +17% into the LTM period. This has been driven by an aggressive go-to-market strategy, underpinned by a quality service. Asure is gaining market share from its peers, has low churn, and has very positive feedback from its customers. The company appears positioned to achieve more consistent growth. We are expecting adjusted EBITDA-M to exceed 20% in the coming years. We expect less volatility in the coming years due to its growing recurring revenue base.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASUR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASUR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASUR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASUR Trading at 16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +19.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASUR rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Asure Software Inc saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASUR starting from Goepel Patrick, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $7.83 back on Dec 14. After this action, Goepel Patrick now owns 970,888 shares of Asure Software Inc, valued at $23,490 using the latest closing price.

Goldstein Eyal, the Chief Revenue Officer of Asure Software Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $13.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Goldstein Eyal is holding 81,617 shares at $273,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.80 for the present operating margin

+51.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asure Software Inc stands at -15.10. The total capital return value is set at -5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.65. Equity return is now at value -3.98, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Asure Software Inc (ASUR), the company’s capital structure generated 29.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.95. Total debt to assets is 10.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Asure Software Inc (ASUR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.