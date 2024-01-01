Assurant Inc (AIZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Assurant Inc (NYSE: AIZ) has increased by 0.26 when compared to last closing price of 168.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Is It Worth Investing in Assurant Inc (NYSE: AIZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Assurant Inc (NYSE: AIZ) is above average at 17.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Assurant Inc (AIZ) is $189.20, which is $20.71 above the current market price. The public float for AIZ is 52.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIZ on December 31, 2023 was 397.14K shares.

AIZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Assurant Inc (AIZ) has seen a 2.00% increase in the past week, with a 2.86% rise in the past month, and a 17.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for AIZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.63% for AIZ stock, with a simple moving average of 21.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AIZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AIZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $144 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIZ Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIZ rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.47. In addition, Assurant Inc saw 34.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIZ starting from Rosenblum Jay, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $162.16 back on Nov 20. After this action, Rosenblum Jay now owns 7,567 shares of Assurant Inc, valued at $324,326 using the latest closing price.

DiRienzo Dimitry, the SVP, CAO, Controller of Assurant Inc, sale 850 shares at $160.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that DiRienzo Dimitry is holding 4,654 shares at $136,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Assurant Inc stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 2.02 for asset returns.

Based on Assurant Inc (AIZ), the company’s capital structure generated 51.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.91. Total debt to assets is 8.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Assurant Inc (AIZ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.