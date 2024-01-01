Assessing the Risk and Potential of Mckesson Corporation’s (MCK) Stock

The stock of Mckesson Corporation (MCK) has seen a 2.27% increase in the past week, with a 1.38% gain in the past month, and a 6.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for MCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.62% for MCK stock, with a simple moving average of 11.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) Right Now?

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MCK is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MCK is $507.64, which is $44.66 above the current market price. The public float for MCK is 132.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume for MCK on December 31, 2023 was 820.11K shares.

MCK) stock’s latest price update

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 457.50. However, the company has seen a 2.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-27 that IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will release its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results. McKesson management will be participating in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The live webcast for each event will be available on McKes.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MCK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MCK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $502 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCK Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCK rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $455.21. In addition, Mckesson Corporation saw 23.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCK starting from TYLER BRIAN S., who sale 23,963 shares at the price of $457.51 back on Nov 07. After this action, TYLER BRIAN S. now owns 43,445 shares of Mckesson Corporation, valued at $10,963,281 using the latest closing price.

Smith LeAnn B, the EVP & Chief HR Officer of Mckesson Corporation, sale 660 shares at $461.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Smith LeAnn B is holding 1,325 shares at $304,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.61 for the present operating margin

+4.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mckesson Corporation stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 77.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 85.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.57 and the total asset turnover is 4.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mckesson Corporation (MCK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.