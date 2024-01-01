ASGN Inc (ASGN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) has decreased by -0.73 when compared to last closing price of 96.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that ASGN partners with Microsoft to leverage Copilot for Microsoft 365, Azure OpenAI and Azure Cognitive Services, aiming to improve internal processes.

Is It Worth Investing in ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) is 21.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASGN is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ASGN Inc (ASGN) is $89.38, which is -$6.79 below the current market price. The public float for ASGN is 45.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On December 31, 2023, ASGN’s average trading volume was 291.19K shares.

ASGN’s Market Performance

ASGN’s stock has seen a 1.65% increase for the week, with a 8.12% rise in the past month and a 17.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for ASGN Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.13% for ASGN’s stock, with a 20.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASGN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ASGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASGN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $110 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASGN Trading at 8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASGN rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.59. In addition, ASGN Inc saw 18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASGN starting from HOLMAN JONATHAN S, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $91.31 back on Dec 08. After this action, HOLMAN JONATHAN S now owns 10,793 shares of ASGN Inc, valued at $91,306 using the latest closing price.

Hanson Theodore S., the CEO of ASGN Inc, sale 34,500 shares at $85.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Hanson Theodore S. is holding 304,509 shares at $2,951,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.94 for the present operating margin

+27.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASGN Inc stands at +5.83. The total capital return value is set at 13.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 11.83, with 6.25 for asset returns.

Based on ASGN Inc (ASGN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.11. Total debt to assets is 31.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ASGN Inc (ASGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.