Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AHH stock has gone down by -2.98%, with a monthly gain of 14.54% and a quarterly surge of 20.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for AHH’s stock, with a 8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE: AHH) Right Now?

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE: AHH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) is $13.50, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for AHH is 66.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AHH on December 31, 2023 was 370.65K shares.

AHH) stock’s latest price update

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE: AHH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 12.67. However, the company has seen a -2.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Armada Hoffler Properties is a diversified REIT with a portfolio of retail, office, mixed-use, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler has high occupancy rates and has seen growth in same-store NOI for all three property segments. Armada Hoffler’s development arm provides additional avenues for growth, with projects currently underway and lease-up opportunities.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AHH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AHH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AHH Trading at 11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHH fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc saw 7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHH starting from Apperson Eric E., who purchase 1,408 shares at the price of $10.21 back on Oct 05. After this action, Apperson Eric E. now owns 96,447 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, valued at $14,372 using the latest closing price.

KIRK A RUSSELL, the Director of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, purchase 851 shares at $10.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that KIRK A RUSSELL is holding 44,965 shares at $8,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+17.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc stands at +16.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 5.53, with 1.49 for asset returns.

Based on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH), the company’s capital structure generated 179.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.27. Total debt to assets is 51.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.