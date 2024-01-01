Ares Management Corp (ARES) Stock Records 15.60% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Ares Management Corp (ARES) has gone up by 3.25% for the week, with a 6.99% rise in the past month and a 15.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.00% for ARES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.56% for ARES stock, with a simple moving average of 22.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ares Management Corp (ARES) is $118.33, which is -$0.59 below the current market price. The public float for ARES is 141.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARES on December 31, 2023 was 990.67K shares.

ARES) stock’s latest price update

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES)’s stock price has plunge by -0.80relation to previous closing price of 119.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that We focus on selecting high-growth dividend stocks that have rapidly grown their dividends in the recent past rather than a high current yield. We use our proprietary models to rate quantitatively and qualitatively and select the top ten names from an initial list of nearly 400 dividend stocks. We provide criteria for selecting high-growth dividend stocks and offer a step-by-step guide on structuring a portfolio based on this strategy.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $133 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.06. In addition, Ares Management Corp saw 73.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Arougheti Michael J, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $105.17 back on Nov 15. After this action, Arougheti Michael J now owns 0 shares of Ares Management Corp, valued at $15,775,104 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Ares Management Corp, purchase 150,000 shares at $18.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 38,912,895 shares at $2,838,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corp stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 24.88, with 1.81 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corp (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ares Management Corp (ARES) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.