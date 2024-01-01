Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.26 in comparison to its previous close of 125.20, however, the company has experienced a -1.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) Right Now?

Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) is $138.40, which is $14.78 above the current market price. The public float for ATR is 65.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATR on December 31, 2023 was 302.39K shares.

ATR’s Market Performance

The stock of Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) has seen a -1.82% decrease in the past week, with a -1.40% drop in the past month, and a -1.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for ATR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.43% for ATR’s stock, with a 1.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATR Trading at -1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATR fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.53. In addition, Aptargroup Inc. saw 12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATR starting from Prieur Marc, who sale 3,200 shares at the price of $126.24 back on Dec 07. After this action, Prieur Marc now owns 13,828 shares of Aptargroup Inc., valued at $403,968 using the latest closing price.

Kampouri Monnas Giovanna, the Director of Aptargroup Inc., sale 2,387 shares at $128.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Kampouri Monnas Giovanna is holding 11,648 shares at $306,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.45 for the present operating margin

+28.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptargroup Inc. stands at +7.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 6.75 for asset returns.

Based on Aptargroup Inc. (ATR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.