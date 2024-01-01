Angiodynamic Inc’s (ANGO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ANGO stock has gone up by 0.90%, with a monthly gain of 17.72% and a quarterly surge of 7.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Angiodynamic Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.25% for ANGO’s stock, with a -8.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) Right Now?

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 51.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) by analysts is $17.00, which is $9.16 above the current market price. The public float for ANGO is 38.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ANGO was 557.29K shares.

ANGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) has dropped by -1.88 compared to previous close of 7.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-21 that LATHAM, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients, today announced that Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference at 9:00 a.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $19 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANGO Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +20.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.38. In addition, Angiodynamic Inc saw -43.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Helsel Dave, who sale 4,633 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Jan 31. After this action, Helsel Dave now owns 19,189 shares of Angiodynamic Inc, valued at $59,997 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.51 for the present operating margin

+45.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angiodynamic Inc stands at -15.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.84. Equity return is now at value 1.53, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.70. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.