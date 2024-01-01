Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Korn Ferry (KFY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is above average at 30.04x. The 36-month beta value for KFY is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KFY is $60.50, which is $1.15 above than the current price. The public float for KFY is 51.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of KFY on December 31, 2023 was 318.38K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

KFY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) has jumped by 0.19 compared to previous close of 59.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that A decline in the manufacturing sector’s economic activity and a rise in unemployment cast a shadow on the Zacks Staffing industry’s outlook. However, a surge in service activities and heightened technology adoption generate optimism.

KFY’s Market Performance

KFY’s stock has risen by 1.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.80% and a quarterly rise of 25.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Korn Ferry The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.37% for KFY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KFY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KFY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KFY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $53 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KFY Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KFY rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.70. In addition, Korn Ferry saw 17.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+21.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Korn Ferry stands at +7.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.62. Equity return is now at value 6.25, with 3.05 for asset returns.

Based on Korn Ferry (KFY), the company’s capital structure generated 34.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.55. Total debt to assets is 15.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Korn Ferry (KFY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.