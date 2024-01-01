Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

The 36-month beta value for JAMF is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JAMF is 47.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.72% of that float. The average trading volume of JAMF on December 31, 2023 was 402.73K shares.

JAMF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) has dropped by -1.31 compared to previous close of 18.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that 2023 turned out to be a good year for technology services participants due to artificial intelligence. In 2024, digitization, driven by emerging trends, is likely to take center stage.

JAMF’s Market Performance

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) has seen a -0.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.21% gain in the past month and a 2.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for JAMF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for JAMF’s stock, with a -0.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JAMF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JAMF Trading at 7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.84. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp saw -15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAMF starting from WUDI JASON, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $18.48 back on Dec 14. After this action, WUDI JASON now owns 342,599 shares of Jamf Holding Corp, valued at $277,260 using the latest closing price.

LAM LINH, the CIO of Jamf Holding Corp, sale 2,516 shares at $18.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that LAM LINH is holding 153,620 shares at $45,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.87 for the present operating margin

+64.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jamf Holding Corp stands at -29.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.80. Equity return is now at value -16.76, with -7.54 for asset returns.

Based on Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF), the company’s capital structure generated 56.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.91. Total debt to assets is 25.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.