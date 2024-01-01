Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is above average at 26.92x. The 36-month beta value for JBHT is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JBHT is $200.78, which is $1.04 above than the current price. The public float for JBHT is 81.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume of JBHT on December 31, 2023 was 745.67K shares.

JBHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has decreased by -1.05 when compared to last closing price of 201.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that J. B. Hunt’s (JBHT) is hurt by lower revenues across all business segments, higher net interest expense, and a highly leveraged balance sheet.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT’s stock has fallen by -0.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.72% and a quarterly rise of 5.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.25% for JBHT’s stock, with a 9.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $220 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at 8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.08. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. saw 14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from Simpson Shelley, who sale 5,350 shares at the price of $188.50 back on Dec 05. After this action, Simpson Shelley now owns 82,964 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., valued at $1,008,475 using the latest closing price.

Frazier Spencer, the EVP of Sales and Marketing of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., sale 1,527 shares at $184.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Frazier Spencer is holding 4,522 shares at $282,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stands at +6.54. The total capital return value is set at 26.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.76. Equity return is now at value 20.63, with 9.82 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 19.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.