Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is above average at 9.03x. The 36-month beta value for FDUS is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FDUS is $20.92, which is $1.23 above than the current price. The public float for FDUS is 28.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume of FDUS on December 31, 2023 was 232.82K shares.

FDUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) has dropped by -0.51 compared to previous close of 19.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Fidus Investment Corporation faces concerns over overpaid dividends and potential lower NII in a low-rate environment. I’m considering modifying my stock classification to sell if the margin of dividend safety erodes. Limited income and dividend growth potential moving forward leads to a hold rating for FDUS.

FDUS’s Market Performance

FDUS’s stock has risen by 1.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.56% and a quarterly rise of 4.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.09% for Fidus Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for FDUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDUS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FDUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDUS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FDUS Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDUS rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.71. In addition, Fidus Investment Corporation saw 10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FDUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.66 for the present operating margin

+84.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidus Investment Corporation stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.11.

Based on Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), the company’s capital structure generated 85.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.06. Total debt to assets is 43.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.