Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Avangrid Inc (AGR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) is above average at 23.41x. The 36-month beta value for AGR is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGR is $35.86, which is $3.45 above than the current price. The public float for AGR is 70.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.31% of that float. The average trading volume of AGR on December 31, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

AGR) stock’s latest price update

Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.10 in relation to previous closing price of 32.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that While market experts often arouse the scorn of Internet critics, investors should nevertheless pay particular attention to the stocks analysts are selling. It all comes down to both the influence that these authorities exert along with their professional reputation.

AGR’s Market Performance

AGR’s stock has fallen by -0.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.41% and a quarterly rise of 7.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Avangrid Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.23% for AGR’s stock, with a -8.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGR Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGR fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.41. In addition, Avangrid Inc saw -24.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGR starting from Solomont Alan D, who purchase 162 shares at the price of $30.75 back on Dec 01. After this action, Solomont Alan D now owns 9,986 shares of Avangrid Inc, valued at $4,982 using the latest closing price.

Solomont Alan D, the Director of Avangrid Inc, purchase 168 shares at $29.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Solomont Alan D is holding 9,824 shares at $5,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avangrid Inc stands at +11.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.20. Equity return is now at value 2.76, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Avangrid Inc (AGR), the company’s capital structure generated 48.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.81. Total debt to assets is 23.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Avangrid Inc (AGR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.