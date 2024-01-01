An In-Depth Look at TimkenSteel Corp’s (TMST) Stock Performance

The stock of TimkenSteel Corp (TMST) has gone up by 0.04% for the week, with a 16.32% rise in the past month and a 7.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for TMST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.38% for TMST stock, with a simple moving average of 16.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TimkenSteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) Right Now?

TimkenSteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMST is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TMST is $28.00, which is $4.55 above the current price. The public float for TMST is 37.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMST on December 31, 2023 was 253.69K shares.

TMST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TimkenSteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) has decreased by -1.72 when compared to last closing price of 23.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Higher base sales prices and shipments drive TimkenSteel’s (TMST) top line in Q3.

TMST Trading at 12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMST rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.20. In addition, TimkenSteel Corp saw 29.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMST starting from WESTBROOKS KRISTOPHER R, who sale 15,949 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Dec 27. After this action, WESTBROOKS KRISTOPHER R now owns 171,463 shares of TimkenSteel Corp, valued at $384,417 using the latest closing price.

WESTBROOKS KRISTOPHER R, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of TimkenSteel Corp, sale 7,657 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that WESTBROOKS KRISTOPHER R is holding 171,463 shares at $176,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.98 for the present operating margin

+9.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for TimkenSteel Corp stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 4.76, with 3.07 for asset returns.

Based on TimkenSteel Corp (TMST), the company’s capital structure generated 4.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.57. Total debt to assets is 2.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TimkenSteel Corp (TMST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.