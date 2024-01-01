An In-Depth Look at NewtekOne, Inc.’s (NEWT) Stock Performance

The stock of NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) has seen a -3.56% decrease in the past week, with a 3.92% gain in the past month, and a -6.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for NEWT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.72% for NEWT’s stock, with a -5.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) is 13.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEWT is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) is $15.75, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for NEWT is 22.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.24% of that float. On December 31, 2023, NEWT’s average trading volume was 145.46K shares.

NEWT) stock’s latest price update

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.34relation to previous closing price of 14.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that NewtekOne, Inc. has seen dividend investors leave due to its low payout ratios. The company recently lowered its EPS guidance for 2023 and introduced lower-than-expected guidance for 2024. Lending companies, including NEWT, are facing challenges due to a deeply inverted yield curve, and regional banks may be safer investments.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NEWT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEWT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEWT Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWT fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, NewtekOne, Inc. saw -15.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWT starting from Mulia Salvatore Francis, who sale 750 shares at the price of $14.34 back on Dec 21. After this action, Mulia Salvatore Francis now owns 59,253 shares of NewtekOne, Inc., valued at $10,755 using the latest closing price.

SLOANE BARRY, the Chairman & CEO of NewtekOne, Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $13.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that SLOANE BARRY is holding 1,140,280 shares at $40,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.13 for the present operating margin

+78.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for NewtekOne, Inc. stands at +22.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.32. Total debt to assets is 54.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.